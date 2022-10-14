Sony ZV-1F budget camera launched for vloggers and content creators: Check details

Sony has launched a new vlogger friendly camera – ZV-1F. It will be launched as an addition to the existing ZV series. Compared to the ZV-1, the latest vlogger friendly compact camera offers a couple of latest features comparatively at a lower price. Sony ZV-1F will be available in late October and is set to be priced at $500.

Sony’s latest camera borrows the camera resolution from its predecessor – 20.1MP 1.0-type (13.2mmx8.8mm) Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a 20mm f2.0 fixed prime lens, rather than a variable zoom lens as seen on ZV-1.

Sony ZV-1F can record 4K videos up to 30 fps and there are a couple of picture profiles available as well – including S-Log2, S-Log3 and HLG. As the compact camera is intended to be fruitful for vloggers and content creators who use social media extensively – this could be a device with great use as it is suitable to record and upload directly using a wireless connection with a smartphone. Another vlogger and content creator friendly feature could be its capability to record videos in vertical format – making it ideal for Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts and now Twitter as well.

Sony shared a video teaser of the product on YouTube which makes us think it might be a good pick for content creators in every way – ideally for influencers and rest.

Sony’s camera comes with a built-in directional 3-capsule microphone with a bundled windscreen; moreover, users can also connect an external mic through the 3.5mm mic jack but the hotshoe remains absent.

Additionally, Sony ZV-1F, being the successor, borrows some of the features which includes SteadyShot digital image stabilisation, Eye Auto Focus, object tracking, soft skin effect, product showcase mode and the same 7.5cm 921,600 dots touch screen display.