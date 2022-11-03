Sony PSVR 2 launch set for February 22; pre-orders to start from November 15: Price, specs and more

Sony has announced to launch of its PlayStation VR 2 headset on February 22, 2023. The device will be priced at $549.99 which roughly translates to Rs 45,000. The headset includes PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. An optional Sense controller charging station that is also launching the same day can be bought separately at $49.9 (roughly Rs 4000).

The PS VR2 Sense controller can be charged through a simple click-in design, without requiring players to connect to a PS5 console.

The pre-orders for Sony PSVR2 will start from November 15 and can be placed from Sony’s PlayStation online store. Games for PSVR2 which are currently in development like No man’s sky, Demeo, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Horizon Call of the Mountain which is designed especially for PSVR2 and more will also be available for pre-order later this month.

PSRV2 is Sony’s latest VR headset exclusive to PS5 and was revealed last year by the company. Sony claims the new PlayStation VR 2 will take virtual reality gaming to a whole new level with key features like headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from PS VR2 Sense controllers.

The upcoming PSVR2 is said to be a massive upgrade over the original PSVR which was released in 2016. The PSVR 2 comes with about four times the pixel count of the PSVR which means the images inside the headset will appear more vivid and sharp than the ones in the PSVR. The field of view for PSVR2 has also been increased to 110 degrees compared to 100 degrees for PSVR 1 which is a substantial increase and means you will have a wider viewing area.

The PSVR 2 will offer 4K resolution, HDR, foveated rendering, and frame rates of 90 to 120Hz. The headset also includes inside-out tracking that tracks you and your controllers through four cameras equipped in the headset. Your movements and the direction your look will be reflected in-game, without the need for an external camera.

