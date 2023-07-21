PlayStation 5 will be available with a Rs 7,500 flat discount for a limited period starting from July 25 through August 7. This means, Sony will sell the PS5 at a price of Rs 47,490, down from its current retail price of Rs 54,990. The price cut applies specifically to the standard disc edition only, which is to say that the price of the digital edition remains unchanged at the time of writing. Sony notes that the Rs 7,500 limited period discount will be available across select participating retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales to name a few.

Sony had increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in select global markets including India last year citing the “challenging economic conditions” including the high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends as a reason. The price of the PS5 with disc-drive was revised to Rs 54,990 and the digital edition to Rs 39,990. The company had offered the PS5 and PS5 digital edition with a Rs 5,000 discount for a limited period in April. The fresh price cut will be the first time when Sony’s flagship game console will be sold at a lower price than what it was launched at.

With Sony’s limited-time offer going live from July 25, naturally one can expect a re-stocking of units across channels. PlayStation chief Jim Ryan had recently assured that Sony had resolved all supply shortage issues and that the PS5 would be available for buying more readily soon, especially through offline channels.

“We are pleased to share that from July 25, 2023 through August 7, 2023, players will be able to purchase PlayStation 5 console (standard disc edition only) for Rs 7,500 off at participating retailers,” Sony confirmed to FE via email, adding that “the Rs 7,500 off PS5 promotion will be available at Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales and select retailers.”

