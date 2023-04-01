Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition get Rs 5,000 discount in India, here are the details

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available with a Rs 5,000 flat discount for a limited period starting from today, April 1, 2023. This means, Sony will sell the PS5 at a price of Rs 49,990, while its digital edition will cost Rs 39,990. Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out that these are in fact prices at which Sony had launched the console(s) at, originally, before hiking the price late last year.

Sony had increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in select global markets including India citing the “challenging economic conditions” including the high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends as a reason. The price of the PS5 with disk-drive was revised to Rs 54,990 and the digital edition to Rs 39,990. Regardless, availability has— still— remained sporadic even more so in India where Sony continues to sell the console in batches in extremely limited numbers going out of stock in a few minutes, if not seconds. The PS5 was put up on sale last on March 10.

With Sony’s limited-time summer offer going live today, naturally one can expect a re-stocking of units, though we can’t say for sure how limited all this would be, considering the company’s recent track record with PS5 availability. PlayStation chief Jim Ryan had recently assured that Sony had resolved all supply shortage issues and that the PS5 would be available for buying more readily soon, especially through offline channels. But we’ll see.

Play Has No Limits this summer! Get exclusive discounts on PlayStation 5 with our Summer Sale! Starts 1st April. pic.twitter.com/Nl1oj1Kxjx — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) March 31, 2023

Whatever be the case, if you’ve been holding on to get yourself a PS5 so far, now would be a good time to get in line again and if you’re lucky, you might be able to snag a unit at launch price which is always a nice feeling. Sony notes that not all sales channels might give you the same discount so be sure to check beforehand— you’ll probably be better off buying from Sony directly. Also, it appears the discount has a cap of one unit of each product, which seems fair considering how quickly these things can fly off the shelves.

“PlayStation India has announced a special summer promotional offer wherein customers can avail Rs 5,000 off on purchase of all variants of PS5 console,” Sony confirmed to FE via email, adding that “this offer starts from 1st April 2023 onwards and will be valid for a limited period only.”