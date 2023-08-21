Sony PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7,500 discount: How, where to buy PS5 for Rs 47,490

PlayStation 5 will be available with a Rs 7,500 promotional discount for a limited period starting from August 24 through September 2, Sony India announced today. This means the PS5 will be available at a price of Rs 47,490, down from its current retail price of Rs 54,990. The price cut applies specifically to the standard disc edition, which is to say that the price of the digital edition remains unchanged.

Sony PlayStation 5 promotional discount offer details

The Rs 7,500 discount on Sony PS5 standard disc edition will be available across select participating retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales between August 24 and September 2, 2023.

Sony had increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in globally including India last year citing the “challenging economic conditions” including the high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends as a reason.”

The price of the PS5 with disc-drive was revised to Rs 54,990 and the digital edition to Rs 39,990. The company had offered the PS5 and PS5 digital edition with a Rs 5,000 discount for a limited period in April 2023. A similar Rs 7,500 discount was made available from July 25 through August 7, 2023.

With Sony’s limited-time offer going live from August 24, one can expect a re-stocking of units across channels. PlayStation chief Jim Ryan had recently assured that Sony had resolved all supply shortage issues and that the PS5 would be available for buying more readily soon, especially through offline channels. To that effect, it is easier to buy a new PlayStation 5 console now than it was at launch and with promotional discounts kicking in more often than not, there’s a possibility that the worst is past us in terms of console availability.

