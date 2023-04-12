Sony might be prepping new strategy to push cloud gaming as handheld PlayStation console rumours intensify

The demise of Google Stadia may have left many wondering about the future of cloud gaming. However, recent hirings from Sony hints that cloud gaming is far from dead and may even be looking at a huge leap. The company, despite the recent layoff of several employees, is set for giving a strong push to cloud gaming as it plans to fill 22 positions that are focused on cloud gaming.

The company is looking to hire 22 individuals to take charge of developing and executing the strategic vision for cloud game streaming at PlayStation under the Future Technology Group (FTG).

A part of job posting for Director of Product Management for Cloud Gaming reads- “Are you a ground-breaking innovator in the cloud streaming product space? Then you likely agree that Cloud Gaming is on its way to becoming a major part of the gaming industry.”

The company is also seeking five senior platform engineers, three software engineers, two technical project managers and at least one technical writer, four reliability engineers (and a manager), an additional devops engineer, a junior network engineer, a senior business intelligence analyst, a security architect, and a network capacity planner, according to the job listing spotted by The Verge.

Earlier, Sony had posted a Director of Hardware Engineering responsible for leading the development of custom servers, rack designs, and high-speed fabrics, as well as driving innovation towards their next-generation technology. Additionally, in 2021, Sony was also seeking a principal hardware architect to play a crucial role in shaping the future of PlayStation’s data center infrastructure for cloud gaming and machine learning.

Sony is reportedly working on a new handheld gaming device called the PlayStation Q Lite. This device is currently said to be in the quality assurance testing phase and could come with an 8-inch LCD screen surrounded by two PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers. The device is rumoured to be only compatible with Sony’s PlayStation Remote Play- a feature that allows users to stream games from their PlayStation 5 console to another device.