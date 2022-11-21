Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earphones with ANC, multipoint Bluetooth, LDAC support launched in India 

Sony has launched the LinkBuds S wireless earphones in India. These earphones are designed to bridge the gap between the company’s open-type LinkBuds and gargantuan (but downright amazing) 1000XM4s giving users the best of both worlds: light and comfortable design paired with good sound and active noise cancellation.

Like the original and unique-looking LinkBuds, the LinkBuds S – where ‘S’ stands for smart(s)— are theoretically designed to be worn all day but that’s where all the similarities end. The two are quite literally like chalk and cheese. Firstly, they look wildly different. More conventional if you will. They come with silicone tips which allows Sony to –also— offer active noise cancellation in these earphones. There is a transparency mode, too, for when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

The biggest USP of the WF-LS900Ns though is how light they are. At about 4.8g per earbud, they’re lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2, both of which weigh over 5g. That’s a far cry from the 1000XM4s where each earbud can go over 7g. The charging case here is also compact and pocketable in comparison.

The visibly toned-down dimensions come at the cost of driver size. This is 5mm. But as we’ve come to realise, in time, driver size isn’t always everything. What’s impressive is that despite the small size, Sony isn’t cutting down on high-res audio support (and other smarts).

The WF-LS900Ns support LDAC codec, much like Sony’s pricier earphones/headphones as well as smarts like speak to chat. As a bonus, they are launching in India with multipoint Bluetooth which was lacking at the time of their global release. This means you will be able to connect them with two devices simultaneously and automatically switch between them on the fly.

For more seamless voice calls, the earphones have a mesh covering the onboard mics to prevent instances of wind distortion.

Battery life seems at par with the available size. Sony claims up to 6-hours of usage with ANC enabled and a total of 20 hours with the case. Fast charging is available, though a curious omission is wireless charging.

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earphones price in India has been set at Rs 13,990 and they will go on sale starting November 25 across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals. They will come in three colourways— Black, White, and Beige.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) coming soon.

