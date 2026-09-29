Music, or for that matter, podcasts, is the fuel that pushes me to take on an extra lap during my morning walks or jogs. I assume this is true for most of us. But there is a slight buzzkill — profuse sweating, which can sometimes cause a snugly fitted pair of headphones to fall off into their doom. For someone with an active lifestyle, a pair of headphones need not be onerous. They should be easy to use, with a certain degree of convenience, making thoughtful design all the more important. For the past few weeks, I have been using the Sony LinkBuds Clip earbuds, and the only word that can describe the experience is comfort.

For the last five years, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 has been my everyday companion for music, audiobooks, and a lot of other things. While they still sound good, the years that have gone by have somewhat taken away their sheen. I often find them slipping off while taking a stroll. Ever since I started using the Sony LinkBuds Clip, there hasn’t been a single occasion when I have had to stop and fish for my headphones.

The LinkBuds Clip is a pair of earbuds that stay clipped to your ears as long as you don’t take them off. It brings open-ear comfort, quite contrary to the stuffiness of earplugs. It brings a sense of liberation, with hardly any sign of discomfort.

The LinkBuds come in four soft shades – green, greige, black, and lavender. My pair is green, a breezy olive shade that is easy on the eyes. When it comes to the design, the LinkBuds are quite literally shaped like a clip. This is the first time that I am trying on earbuds that look far from conventional earbuds. Though I must admit that at first, I was slightly unsure of how it all felt once clipped on. My initial apprehension quickly waned once I clipped them and began playing music. I memorised that the smaller part with the drivers goes in the front, and the bigger part goes behind the lobes. The outlandishness disappears sooner, and it begins to feel natural and securely fit on the go. Most importantly, they are lightweight and offer a comfortable fit.

ALSO READ I used ChatGPT as my money coach for 2 months. Here are 8 things I learned

Over the last few years, I have come to realise that open-ear hearing is what defines comfortable listening. It not only makes the experience personal without blocking your ear canal but also keeps you grounded in your surroundings. Sony’s LinkBuds Clip follow this approach, using an open-ear design that lets you hear your surroundings while listening to music

But how do the Sony LinkBuds sound?

The million-dollar question is the sound. Sony claims that the device brings balanced and clear sound across all use cases, and I am convinced. The device is backed by something known as the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that essentially restores high-frequency sound, which is often lost in compressed audio, for a more natural and spacious sound. The music quality is impressive, but it may not be the right one for those who thrive on bass and sounds of percussion.

The LinBuds Clip comes with dual microphones that use AI signal processing to isolate speech and produce clear calls, no matter where you are. Sony claims that the bone conduction sensor records voice vibrations, filters ambient noise, and background sounds. One can use Sony’s Sound Connect app to further customise the device.

A major highlight of the LinkBuds Clip is its battery life, which Sony claims is up to 37 hours of total playtime, which is nine hours in the earbuds and 28 hours in the case. Through my daily use, I found the battery life to be satisfactory. Additionally, if you are short on time, a quick three-minute charge offers about an hour of extra listening. This came in handy, as the majority of my use case was answering calls.

The LinkBuds Clip comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating, meaning splashes and sweat will not affect it. Besides, it features multipoint connection, making it easy for one to pair it with two devices simultaneously. The device promises stable Bluetooth connectivity even in crowded places. Besides, features like Fast Pair and Swift Pair make it easy for the device to connect across Android devices, Windows PCs, and laptops.

Should you buy the Sony LinkBuds Clip?

Priced at Rs 24,990, the LinkBuds Clip offers a unique experience. In my experience, the LinkBuds Clip is more suited for those who are on the go or those who are looking for a pair of headphones that offer great sound with ease of use. It is ideal for daily commutes and intense workout sessions, as it clings to the ears snugly. As much as I enjoyed using the device, I should warn those looking for high bass and music that cuts you off from the world: this is perhaps not the device. The design and Sony’s sound quality are the standout features of the LinkBuds Clip.