Sony HT-A5000, HT-A3000 soundbars with voice activation feature, Dolby Atmos launched in India

Sony India’s premium A-series of soundbars gets two new soundbars. The company has launched HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 soundbars in India with prices starting at Rs 83,980. The new soundbars come with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. These soundbars are compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. Both soundbars are available for buying from Amazon.

The new Sony soundbars join the Sony HT-A7000 soundbar which was launched in January this year under the A-series of soundbars. These soundbars can be paired with a choice of Sony subwoofers and optional rear speakers. Sony says that the latest soundbars have a premium and sophisticated design that easily blends with the home décor. The two devices come with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Sound field optimization Technology. The HT-A5000 delivers a sound output of 450W whereas the HT-A3000 gives a sound output of 240W.

Sony highlights that the new soundbars pair best with the company’s BRAVIA line of TVs for a cinematic experience. The devices can be connected with Bluetooth and WiFi for streaming content.

Sony is selling the two soundbars as combo packages along with a compatible subwoofers from the company. The HT-A5000 soundbar along with a subwoofer SW5 is priced at Rs 1,38,980. The HT-A5000 soundbar along with the subwoofer SW3 is priced at Rs 1,11,980. The HT-A3000 soundbar with subwoofer SW5 comes at Rs 1,10,980 while with subwoofer SW3 it will cost you Rs 83,980. Buyers can also choose to pair the device with optional rear speakers- SA-RS3S which costs Rs 30,990 or SA-RS5 which costs Rs 47,990.

Amazon under its “Deal of the day” is giving a chance to buy just the HT-A5000 or HT-A3000 soundbar. The HT-A5000 alone (without subwoofers or rear speakers) will cost you Rs 85,990 while the HT-A3000 will come at Rs 57,990. It is unclear if this offer to buy just the soundbars will be available on other days or not but for now, buyers have a chance to buy these soundbars solely and pair it with their choice of compatible subwoofers or rear speakers.

