Sony announces new Bravia X90L series with combo offer for gamers: Details

Sony India today announced the new premium budget BRAVIA XR X90L series. The new TVs are powered by the next generation Cognitive Processor XR. One of the key highlights of this launch is the combo offer for gaming enthusiasts. Sony is offering a special discount of up to Rs.24,000 on the combined purchase of a BRAVIA XR television from the FY23 XR range and the highly sought-after PS5 gaming console. The offer starts from July 1 2023.

The BRAVIA XR X90L series is available in three screen sizes: 75-, 65- and 55 – inches. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the brain of the X90L TV thinks like the human brain and understands how humans see and hear by dividing the screen into multiple zones and identifying the focal point in the picture, mirroring how humans naturally focus on specific areas.

Further, the X90L series employs a Full Array LED panel in conjunction with technologies like XR Contrast Pro Booster, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Clear Image. The multiple zones of independently lit LEDs allow for precise contrast adjustments, resulting in deep blacks, intense brightness, and a wider colour gamut. XR Contrast Booster ensures optimal light balance across the screen, delivering vibrant highlights and deep shadows.

With 4K Upscaling and XR Motion Clarity technologies, the new Bravia series delivers smooth 4K experience by eliminating motion blur even during fast-paced scenes.

Sound quality in the series is looked after by technologies such as XR sound positioning with Acoustic Multi Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling. The Acoustic Multi-Audio system uses sound positioning tweeters to ensure that high-frequency sounds emanate from the correct location on the screen, accurately matching the on-screen action. X-Balanced speakers with Dual Bass Reflex deliver powerful and clear multi-dimensional sound. XR Surround technology brings 3D surround upscaling, delivering a cinematic audio format like Dolby Atmos at home, even with content that doesn’t support Dolby Atmos. The BRAVIA XR signal processing technology ensures an immersive sound experience that adds depth and realism to the overall viewing experience.

In terms of adaptability to different environments, the X90L series incorporates features like Ambient optimization, Light Sensor, and Acoustic Auto Calibration. Ambient Optimization adjusts picture brightness according to the room’s lighting conditions, ensuring an optimal viewing experience in any setting. The Light Sensor intelligently detects the viewer’s position and optimises sound accordingly, offering an audio experience as if one were sitting directly in front of the TV.

For gamers, the PS5 automatically recognises BRAVIA X90L and selects the best HDR setting for your televisions accordingly. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping the HDR settings will be optimised instantly during their PS5 console’s initial setup. So even in high contrast scenes, they will see the crucial details and colors in the brightest and darkest parts of the screen, company says. The TV will automatically switch into Game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5 consoles, it switches back to standard mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes. With Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1, the X90L recognises when a console is connected and powered on and automatically switches to low latency mode.

The X90L series include an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the black equalizer and can easily take aim on their opponents with six types of crosshairs.

The Bravia X90L series includes three TVs- XR-55X90L priced at Rs 139,990, XR-65X90 at Rs 179,990 and lastly the XR-75X90L with its price and availability yet to be announced. The 55X90L and 65X90 models are available for buying from across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

