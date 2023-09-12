scorecardresearch
‘Something’s different’: Spigen leak confirms new iPhone 15 Pro action button ahead of Apple event Wonderlust

Spigen is good with cases, and one such case, pun intended, is that it has confirmed that iPhone 15 Pro variants are replacing the mute/unmute switch with an action button.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Spigen's post on X confirms action button on iPhone 15 Pro. Image: X/SpigenWorld

Just hours away from the Apple “Wonderlust” keynote event, Cupertino will be launching the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2. A lot of companies see this as a market opportunity with an ocean of discussion going on, supported by leaks as well as rumours.

Similarly, case maker Spigen (un)intentionally leaked one of the iPhone 15 features which was rumoured earlier. Basically, everything’s a rumour until Apple passes a word. It posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, which confirms that the iPhone 15 Pro is coming with an Action Button. This leaves us to say, one of the most hyped features coming to iPhone 15 Pro is confirmed. iPhone 15 Pro is finally coming with an Action Button. 

“Something’s different”

Spigen wrote on X, “Something’s different (face with monocle),” followed by hashtag #AppleEvent. One user in the comments tells Spigen, “I don’t think you are allowed to reveal the new button instead of switch,” and Spigen savagely replies “I do what I want.”

In the comments, Spigen also confirmed the availability of these cases when a user asked, “When do cases go up for sale? (sic),” and it replied, “Tomorrow.”

iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max Action Button confirmed 

There, we have it! iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be featuring an Action Button, and if Spigen’s tweet, oh sorry, post on X is to be taken as a thing. We are having it this time. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely miss it, similar to previous year’s “Dynamic Island” being an iPhone 14 Pro variant exclusive.

