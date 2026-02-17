A recent statement by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has sparked widespread discussion in the technology world. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Dario Amodei claimed that traditional software engineering jobs could become mostly unnecessary within the next 6 to 12 months because of rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

According to him, AI systems are improving so fast that they may soon be able to handle most coding tasks on their own. This includes writing software, fixing bugs, and even building complete applications with minimal human involvement. His comments quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions from developers and tech experts worldwide.

AI Is Already Doing Much of The Coding

Dario Amodei explained that AI tools are no longer just helping programmers they are starting to do the actual work. At Anthropic, he said, engineers often rely on AI models like Claude to generate large portions of code. Humans then review and fine-tune the output instead of writing everything themselves.

He believes this shift is happening faster than most people expect. In his view, AI could soon manage the entire software development process, from start to finish. If that happens, the role of human programmers would change significantly, moving from writing code to supervising and guiding AI systems.

Industry Voices Urge Caution, Not Panic

The comments drew attention from several industry leaders, including Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu. While he did not fully agree that software engineers would disappear so soon, he urged people to take Dario Amodei’s warning seriously. Sridhar Vembu pointed out that Dario Amodei is leading a company that builds some of the world’s most advanced AI tools, so his views cannot be ignored.

At the same time, many experts say the prediction may be exaggerated. They argue that while AI can write code quickly, it still struggles with complex decision-making, understanding real-world problems, and taking responsibility for large systems.

Jobs May Change, Not Disappear

Instead of replacing engineers completely, many believe AI will transform how software is built. Programmers may spend less time typing code and more time planning systems, checking AI-generated work, and solving higher-level problems.

Dario Amodei also warned that coding is not the only field affected. As AI becomes smarter, other professions could face similar changes. However, most experts agree that humans will still be needed to guide technology and make final decisions.

A Turning Point for the Tech Industry

Whether or not software engineering becomes obsolete in a year remains uncertain. What is clear is that AI is reshaping the tech industry at an unprecedented pace. For developers, adapting to these changes may be more important than fearing them.

The coming months will show whether AI truly replaces coders—or simply changes what it means to be one.