Apple announced a bunch of new Mac hardware at WWDC 2023 including all-new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 and M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio and Mac Pro. Interestingly, the new launches mark Apple’s full transition from Intel on to its home-grown silicon— one that started in 2020.

The MacBook Air is naturally the most mainstream product of the lot. It is the biggest “Air” model that Apple has ever made. But at its core, it’s simply a super-sized 13-inch MacBook Air effectively bringing ample power and productivity to the masses. The Mac Studio is also technically a mainstream product, with very similar ambitions, though with more powerful hardware inside. It’s basically a portable PC you can lug around. The Mac Pro, meanwhile, is a full-blown PC offering the most power for those who need and can afford it.

As has been the case over the last few years, Apple is bringing all the three devices to India in the first wave itself. They’re available to order at the time of writing and go on sale starting from June 13.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 price in India

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 (8-core CPU/10-core GPU/16-core Neural Engine), 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB of SSD price in India is set at Rs 1,34,900. A version with double the storage— 512GB— will set buyers back by Rs 1,54,900. You can get the 15-inch MacBook Air with up to 24GB of unified memory and 2TB SSD. This maxed-out configuration will sell for Rs 2,54,900.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 specs and features

The 15-inch MacBook Air has a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support. It has a 1080p webcam and 6-speaker setup. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe charging. The MacBook Air supports up to 70W charging (or 35W through Apple’s dual USB-C port power adapter).

Apple Mac Studio price in India

The Mac Studio with M2 Max (12-core CPU/30-core GPU/16-core Neural Engine), 32GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD price in India is set at Rs 2,09,900.

The Mac Studio with M2 Ultra (24-core CPU/60-core GPU/32-core Neural Engine), 64GB of unified memory, and 1TB of SSD price in India is set at Rs 4,19,900.

You can get the M2 Max-based Mac Studio with up to 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 96GB of unified memory, and 8TB SSD. This maxed-out configuration will sell for Rs 5,49,900. The M2 Ultra-based Mac Studio can be had with up to 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 192GB of unified memory, and 8TB SSD at a price of Rs 8,99,900.

Apple Mac Studio specs and features

The Mac Studio ships with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one SDXC card slot on the front and four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one 10Gb Ethernet port, one and 3.5mm headphone jack on the back.

Apple Mac Pro with M2 Ultra price in India

The Mac Pro with M2 Ultra (24-core CPU/60-core GPU/32-core Neural Engine), 64GB of unified memory, and 1TB of SSD price in India is set at Rs 7,29,900. An M2 Ultra version with 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 12GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD will set you back by Rs 9,09,900.