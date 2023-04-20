Snapchat’s My AI chatbot rolls out to all for free: Details

Snapchat, has announced the release of their latest feature, the “My AI” chatbot, to all 750 million monthly Snapchat users free of charge. This comes just two months after the bot was announced on company’s blog post as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology, Snapchat’s My AI chatbot can provide users with a variety of recommendations, from gift ideas for a friend’s birthday to recipes for dinner. Users can even customise the chatbot’s name and wallpaper for their own personal touch.

However, Snapchat also brings to notice that like all the other AI-powered chatbots, My AI is susceptible to “hallucinations” and may provide incorrect or misleading information.

The soaring popularity of ChatGPT has led to many companies adopting the technology. Facebook and Twitter have also Snapchat’s My AI chatbot can provide users with a variety of recommendations, from gift ideas for a friend’s birthday to recipes for dinner.stepped up their AI game. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it is building a “top-level product group” that will focus on speeding up the adoption of generative AI across the company.

Twitter has also announced its own ChatGPT alternative called TruthGPT. Musk during an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson said that this “might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.” He describes TruthGPT as a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”