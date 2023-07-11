Snapchat to let all users show their creativity, work to the public with new Linktree integration

Snapchat announced today that it will be integrating with Linktree’s link-in-bio technology to enable users to showcase their work and other Snapchat profiles. The social network was late in allowing links in artists’ accounts. Links could previously only be included by businesses and Snap Stars, the largest producers who are a part of a unique programme.

Anyone with a public profile will now be able to include links to their Linktree profile thanks to the agreement, which was first announced in April. Any user who is above 18 may create a public profile on Snap.

When editing their public profile on Snapchat, users can choose “Website or Linktree” to add their Linktree URL. Users will be able to add any other URL because of this integration. Linktree is improving the visibility of Snapchat profiles on its platform.

With the help of the link-in-bio tool, creators can also display a social media icon and a button that reads “Add me on Snapchat,” or any other phrase that they desire, on their Linktree page to showcase their Snapchat profile. Linktree will also have a spot in the default share sheet for Snapchat.

Linktree is also providing three months of Linktree Pro with this integration. Additional capabilities, including email and phone number collection, integrating the most recent tweets and YouTube videos, and NFT lock, are included with premium subscriptions.

Snapchat’s programme was expanded earlier this year to share ad revenue with creators based on their followers and monthly snap views. Additionally, the platform unveiled a feature called Public Stories, which enables users to share their Stories with all users as opposed to only their followers or friends. The Wall Street Journal noted earlier today that these efforts are gaining some popularity and have drawn celebrities like Adam Waheed.

Snapchat tested a programme over a year ago that let a small group of creators get a cut of the money made by the ads that run between their Stories postings. Now, as long as they publish at least 10 Stories every month, creators with at least 50,000 followers and 25 million monthly Snap views are eligible to join the programme.

Since prospective revenues are not constrained by the limits of a creator fund, ad revenue share has proven to be one of the most viable strategies for platforms to compensate creators. However, sharing ad money on short-form video platforms like TikTok has been challenging. YouTube Shorts has started attempting to make this work, but it has so far been challenging.

To become the best link-in-bio tool for authors, Linktree is expanding its range of payment options and social network integrations. With the Australian business, TikTok unveiled its Profile Kit last year. The company gave creators the option to “Buy me a Gift” in January. Bento, a link-in-bio startup backed by Sequoia, was acquired by Linktree last month, although the platform didn’t say what it planned to do with the product.

