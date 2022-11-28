Snapchat comes to Windows; here’s how to Snap from your PC | Tech Tips

Instant messaging and picture-sharing app, Snapchat has finally made its way to Windows through the Microsoft Store. This means users can now Snap from their PC.

Snapchat is coming to Windows PC in the form of a Progressive Web App.

As per a recent report by Windows Central, the app will open through Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and Windows 11 desktops. It will be based on Snapchat’s web version which was released earlier this year and comes powered by Microsoft’s Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.



In terms of size, the Snapchat software is only 1.4 MP and reports claim that Snap is always up to date and offers functionality similar to the web version.



Reports further suggest that the app would operate through Microsoft Edge and that Windows will treat it like any other software, starting with a Start Menu icon, notification alert, and other features. It’s noteworthy that customers can download the Snapchat PWA version from the Microsoft Store without the need to pay anything.



Apart from this, the company has partnered with Amazon to provide AR try-on experience to users. The e-commerce platform will allow Snapchat users to try eyewear styles from a range of several known brands. These include Persol, Maui Jim, Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Costa Del Mar among others, reports Amazon.

The launch of the eyewear collection will come with several new Shopping Lenses which will come in three categories- Seasonal glasses, Sunglasses and Reading glasses.

This collaboration between both companies comes after Snapchat recently rolled out several upgrades appealing to brands. This includes updating of product information such as pricing, creating AR shopping lenses and much more.

Other brands to join hands with Snapchats’ AR Shopping Lenses will include MAC Cosmetics, Ultra Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, LVMH and much more.

