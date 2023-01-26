SMARTWATCHES: Stylish wearables for everyday use

Why are some people so attached to their phones? I often see many individuals can’t stop themselves from repeatedly pulling out their mobile devices from their pockets to check messages, emails, apps, or be connected to the online world. It’s time to break free of the habit and get a smartwatch that delivers notifications to your wrist. We take a quick look at three new devices:

Fitshot Flair (Rs 1,999)

This is a women-centric smartwatch from the Delhi-based lifestyle consumer electronics brand (Fitshot) that combines an attractive design with useful features, while remaining comfortable for all-day wear. It is available in Pink, Blue and Green colours. The watch features a bold and clear IPS LCD screen, CosmicDisplay. Fitshot Flair allows you to choose from over 60 different watch faces. It has IP68 water resistance and advanced UV sensors (detection) that detects UV exposure and advises the user to take appropriate precautions.The smartwatch has several health features, such as SpO2, UV light strength detection, heart rate, body temperature monitoring, a menstruation tracker, and others, that aid in keeping track of health.

Also Read IT IN THE WORKPLACE: How tech will drive business outcomes

KEY FEATURES

1.43-inch Cosmic Display

In-built UV sensor, female health tracker

Estimated street price: `1,999

Fire-Boltt Supernova (Rs 3,499)

A Bluetooth calling smartwatch, Supernova sports a 1.78-inch always-on AMOLED display with 368×448 pixels resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. Its unique textured strap coupled with its sleek metallic body is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 to allow quick and smooth connectivity with all external devices. There’s a powerful inbuilt mic and speaker that ensures a seamless calling experience with no muffled sounds.

SPECIFICATIONS

1.78-inch AMOLED Display

123 sports modes, Bluetooth calling

Estimated street price: `3,499

Also Read Google makes big changes to Android in India after antitrust setback: Details

Playfit Dial3 (Rs 2,999)

Playfit Dial3 comes with various advanced features such as Bluetooth calling, integrated voice assistant, EBEL Drivers, and more for seamless calling and fitness monitoring. It sports a bigger 1.8-inch display with a sharp 500-nits brightness, features 100+ fitness tracking modes and multiple customisable watch faces to match your daily vibe. For a fitness enthusiast, this watch will work as a perfect health guide. The device comes integrated with both Google-Assistant and Siri.

SPECIFICATIONS

1.8-inch IPS Display

Sleep monitor & breathing exercise, Bluetooth calling

Estimated street

price: Rs 2,999