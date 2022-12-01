Smartwatches: Say hello from your watch

Nowadays, activity tracking is a big reason why people turn to smartwatches. An all-purpose timepiece that ought to function as a fitness tracker, logging your steps, calories and workouts, in fact, most of today’s wearables have a heart rate monitor as well. Bluetooth calling, a feature that allows you to receive/reject calls with ease without taking the phone out of your pockets, is in strong demand as well. Here are two new offerings that can gel well with the tech-savvy lot.

Playfit Slim2C

Playfit Slim2C is beautiful and fashionable in appearance (with a leather strap), and yet has all the features of a modern-day smartwatch. Available at a modest price of Rs 3,999 and in two colours—Champagne and Black, it’ s a Bluetooth based calling device with a 1.3-inch circular dial with a bright IPS display. We are looking at a rich, 500 nits brightness display and IPS panel that provides an all-view angle display visibility, and a flat dial surface, courtesy the 2.5D glass which rests on top of the display. It has an IP67 rating providing protection against dust.

When synced with the mobile phone, Playfit Slim2C gives real-time notifications about heart rate, blood oxygen, blood-pressure, best in class pedometer and sleep monitoring patterns. It also works as a digital display for users to get SNS notifications via vibration and other smart updates like weather updates, hydration reminders etc. For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch has a calorie monitor that gives them immediate monitoring of the calories burnt during their fitness regime. Buy this trendy wristwear for its slim and lightweight design.

Portronics Kronos X4

Portronics Kronos X4 has a good quality metal body with large square HD display and other features such as Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, health monitoring etc. There’s a large, crisp, and vibrant 1.85-inch HD display encased in a premium square dial along with soft, skin-friendly silicone straps. Beneath that square dial is a cluster of intelligent sensors that help keep track of health and activity.

Moreover, Kronos X4 is also designed to be your assistant throughout the day, so stay notified about messages, and calls with a simple glance at the screen.

The Portronics device is well-protected from water, sweat, and dust — thanks to its IP68-certified housing that allows you to wear it day or night, and in any weather conditions. To match any outfit you wear, the watch comes with 100+ watch faces, so wrap it around your wrist and go out in style.

1.3-inch round IPS display, BT calling

Heart rate & SpO2 monitor

Upto 5 days playtime

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999

SPECIFICATIONS

1.85-inch HD display, BT calling

Heart rate & SpO2 monitor

100+ watch faces

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999