SMARTWATCHES: More than just a fashion accessory

Let’s face it, not everyone can afford the latest Apple or Samsung smartwatch in town; they are feature-rich but expensive too. The vast majority desires a sturdy and convenient wrist-wear that seamlessly integrates into their fast-paced lifestyle while keeping them connected, healthy, and active. We pick four such stylish devices that come equipped with plenty of health and fitness features; and all of this, at an accessible price point.

Crossbeats Ignite S5

The new-kid-on-the-block has an introductory price of Rs 3,999 and is equipped with a big 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display. This smartwatch from Crossbeats comes in an attractive matte finish and is available in Black, Silver and Blue. You can sync up to 100+ contacts in the phonebook, enjoy 99% edge-to-edge screen and use Siri and Ok Google. It has a battery capacity of 300mAh that ensures playtime up to three days and standby time of seven days.

KEY FEATURES

* 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Display

* 500+ dynamic watch screens

* Bluetooth calling, AI health trackers

* Estimated street price: Rs 3,999

Noise Pro 4 Alpha

The ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is a large, feature-rich 1.78-inch AMOLED calling smartwatch that offers an immersive and power-packed experience for young consumers. Equipped with a functional crown and smart touch control, it comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep a track of all your vitals. The smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based watch faces. The InstaCharge technology adds to the hassle-free user experience, enabling the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha to last up to seven days with a single charge and can charge up to 50% within 30 minutes.

KEY FEATURES

* 1.78-inch TFT Display

* Call & SMS Quick Reply

* Bluetooth calling, fast charging

* Estimated street price: Rs 3,799

URBAN Fit Z

The Fit Z comes with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Fluid HD display with an Always-On feature. It features a smart anti-glare screen and provides a bright display, visible even under sunlight. This smartwatch comes equipped with TWS connectivity and inbuilt memory, making it a versatile device for users. The watch also features a dedicated dual sensor for SpO2, HR, and BP, providing 24×7 continuous health monitoring. Urban Fit Z comprises multiple sports modes and an accurate step pedometer to monitor calories burnt and workouts.

With its fast-charge capability and up to 10-day standby time, users never have to worry about running out of battery. Available at an introductory price of Rs 5,999.

KEY FEATURES

* 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Fluid HD Display

* Bluetooth calling, TWS connectivity

* Continuous heart rate & BP monitoring

* Estimated street price: Rs 5,999

Fire-Boltt Quantum

The brand-new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt impresses with its classy-looking stainless-steel strap built with a high-technology ceramic body. The metal frame further enhances its toughness and sophisticated looks. The Quantum comes in four colour variants — Black, Black Red, Green & Blue. The watch comes with a 1.28-inch HD display, Bluetooth calling, voice assistant, TWS connect, inbuilt storage, and much more. It even gives health reminders and weather forecasts. The 350 mAh battery enables the smartwatch to last up to seven days on a single charge and two days with Bluetooth calling.

KEY FEATURES

* 1.28-inch HD Display

* Camera & music control, multiple watch faces

* Bluetooth calling, Alarm & Timer Stopwatch

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,999