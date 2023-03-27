Smartwatches: Just use your wrist to talk

Smartwatches with Bluetooth calling features make it easier to handle incoming calls straight from the wrist. Whether you are running, cycling or doing any other form of exercise, you are able to keep a constant track of your calls or notifications easily. We take a look at some of the budget-friendly options with calling functionality and plenty of features for health & fitness tracking.

Fire-Boltt Sphere

This is a rugged smartwatch designed to be your perfect outdoor buddy. It comes equipped with a 1.6-inch HD display, BT calling, multiple sports modes & much more, at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The Sphere has a shockproof metal body and is fuelled by 600 mAh battery; on a single charge, the smartwatch can run non-stop for upto 8 days in classic mode and 25 days in standby mode. It is equipped with multiple sports modes and an intelligent sports algorithm feature, the smartwatch helps in tracking down even the minutest of details of one’s workout sessions. With the availability of a quick dial pad on the watch, the users can make, reject or accept calls on the go. Additionally, the smartwatch is loaded with exciting features like periodical health reminders, sedentary reminders, remote camera control, weather forecast, alarm clock, timer, and stopwatch that allows users to fully utilise their time outdoors.

Fitshot Saturn

Fitshot Saturn has a 1.32-inch round CosmicDisplay, 360×360 pixel resolution and 500 nits brightness with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartwatch comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces and a unique AI watch face feature which allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI to complement their everyday outfits. Fitshot includes advanced Bluetooth calling technology, built-in speaker, microphone, and a fast dialler for direct phone calls. Furthermore, it has a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch with their voice. The smartwatch delivers upto seven days of runtime on a single charge, and also has an IP68 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain.

Ignite Spectra Max

This smartwatch from Crossbeats offers hands-free calling and notifies you about your calls and messages instantly. It comes with a 2W Dynamic speaker, powerful AI ENC microphone backed by ClearComm, and an updated 5.1 Bluetooth version equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Ignite Spectra Max has 250+ watch faces options, Always-on-Display and a sleep monitor to track your sleeping habits along with a constant HR, BP, and SpO2 tracker. A whopping 150+ sports modes ensure you’ll never run out of training modes to work on. Plus, there is Remote Camera Shutter, Music Control, Raise to Wake feature and 7 days of battery life for typical use.

Fire-Boltt Sphere: Key features

* 1.6-inch HD display

* Health monitoring, sleep & SpO2 tracking

* Multiple sports modes

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,999

Fitshot Saturn: Key features

* 1.32-inch round Cosmic display

* 100+ cloud-based watch faces

* Upto 7 days battery life

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,799

Ignite Spectra Max: Key features

* 1.81-inch AMOLED Display

* ClearComm BT calling

* AI health sensors

* Estimated street price: Rs 3,990