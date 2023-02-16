Smartwatches: Great tools for fitness & health tracking

In recent years, smartwatches and activity trackers have come into fashion. Increase in health awareness among the consumer is driving the market. Also, people are discovering the convenience of having the power of the internet within reach; after all, these wearable devices act as an extension of your smartphone. In other words, they give you instant access to apps, email, text messages, and the web. We pick some of the recent introductions that bridge utility and elegance.

Boult Rover (Rs 3,999)

Lightweight and comfortable, a beautiful display, plenty of health and fitness monitoring features, that’s Boult Rover Smartwatch for you, at a reasonable price of Rs 3,999. This wearable, with its dedicated microphone and speaker, allows you to answer and reject incoming calls with ease and provides you with an HD calling experience. The 1.3-inch high-resolution AMOLED screen with a feather touch screen display of 600 nits can showcase more than 150+ watch faces with custom watch faces. The watch comes with 100+ preset sports modes to help keep track of all your fitness goals. To add to this, there is a real time heart sensor, blood oxygen sensor, integrated with the watch that allows for sleep tracking and calories counting. The watch provides the option for female cycle monitoring. The IP68 waterproof rating will keep the watch safe from sweat and splashes.

Fire-Boltt Cobra (Rs 3,499)

This is a rugged outdoor smartwatch for the adrenaline enthusiasts. Its three-layered body composition is lightweight yet high in strength and resistant to corrosion. It is equipped with a solid internal structure with a high-strength metal frame that upgrades the watch’s defence structure and makes it ready for the thrill of the outdoors. The smartwatch comes in four striking colour variants—Solid Green, Solid Black, Camouflage Green, and Camouflage Black. It has a 1.78-inch always-on AMOLED display with 368×448 pixels resolution, providing a fine visual experience to the users. There are 123 sports modes present, plus the smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt mic & speaker and supports Bluetooth calling which comes with good audio quality. With the availability of a quick dial pad on the watch, the users can make, reject or accept calls on the go. Another striking feature is its powerful battery which lasts up to 15 days on a single charge. It also comes with 24/7 dynamic heart rate monitoring, female health care, sleep monitoring and SpO2 monitoring.

pTron Force X11P (Rs 1,999)

It’s really simple and pleasurable to use the Force X11P. Equipped with a Full touch IPS screen in a metallic frame with a fluid interface, the device offers a clear display in attractive colours with smooth readability. It packs 7 active sports modes for all round health & fitness. There is heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, sedentary reminder, and sleep monitoring for holistic health monitoring. Users can also keep track of their fitness progress with a complete health report and performance assessment on the pTron Fit+ App.

Thin, light & compact, the Force X11P device is equipped with a large 260mAh battery that can last 5 days with standard usage. The device offers 100+ cloud-based watch faces for users to customise and personalise their style according to their mood and personality. Packed with IP68 water resistance, users can remain worry-free about washing hands, wearing the watch, or going on a run in the rain.