Rising smartphone prices are beginning to reshape buying patterns, with consumers either stretching their budgets to buy higher-priced devices or turning to refurbished premium models, even as demand for entry-level handsets weakens.

Sales of smartphones priced below Rs 20,000 declined by more than 30% year-on-year during the initial days of the pre-Diwali festive season, as higher memory chip prices made devices less affordable. The trend is prompting manufacturers and retailers to step up discounts and cashback offers to sustain demand in a segment that accounts for a significant share of industry volumes.

“The early days of this festive sale are premium-led. Buyers who are upgrading are going for higher-priced models, and demand around the Rs 20,000-30,000 mark is holding up as shoppers look for better value than the entry tier can now offer. The sub-Rs 20,000 segment is where the pain is concentrated, which has declined by more than 30% year-on-year during the initial days of the festive season sale,” Shubham Nimkar, research analyst at Counterpoint, told FE.

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Rising memory costs have pushed up prices across categories, adding to affordability concerns. OnePlus has announced Diwali discounts of up to Rs 7,000 across its smartphone portfolio, along with additional instant bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000. Domestic handset maker Lava International, meanwhile, is holding prices during Diwali week but has announced increases of up to Rs 3,000 across its portfolio from November 15, citing the ongoing memory shortage. The company has urged consumers to take advantage of existing festive prices before the revisions take effect.

The pressure is not restricted to lower-priced devices. According to the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), iPhone sales declined by up to 40% during the pre-Diwali period, as higher prices, limited discounts and supply constraints deterred buyers. Apple is now offering fresh cashback incentives across its range, including on the iPhone 17 from November 1. According to an industry executive, buyers can avail of cashback of Rs 7,000 on full-swipe transactions and Rs 8,000 on EMI purchases.

Retailers, however, say exchange-led purchases are gaining traction, particularly among premium buyers looking to trade in their existing devices and upgrade. “During this festive season, the industry as a whole has made a conscious effort to bridge the impact of price increases that we have seen in the recent past. Brands, banks, financing partners and retailers have all come together to make smartphones more accessible,” Swarn Bajaj, founder and CEO of P3S Ventures (iNvent), said.

Another indication of changing buying patterns is the growing demand for refurbished smartphones, including in the premium segment. Cashify said sales of refurbished devices priced above Rs 50,000 more than doubled during the festive season, suggesting consumers are increasingly considering pre-owned handsets as an alternative to expensive new models.

Demand is also spreading beyond metropolitan markets. According to Nakul Kumar, co-founder and CMO of Cashify, tier 3 and smaller cities recorded 49% growth in refurbished smartphone sales, compared with 39% across the six metros. The trend points to a more cautious approach to spending, with consumers weighing the cost of new devices against the value offered by refurbished alternatives.