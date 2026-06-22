Security cameras are no longer just about recording footage – they are increasingly becoming smart monitoring tools that help users stay connected to their homes and businesses from anywhere. The Consistent 4G 3MP CCTV Dome Camera is designed with this practical utility in mind.

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Its biggest advantage is the ability to operate over a 4G network, making it suitable for locations where broadband connectivity may be unreliable or unavailable. The 3MP camera delivers clear visuals for everyday surveillance, while the 10x digital zoom helps users take a closer look at activity in specific areas.

For round-the-clock monitoring, the camera offers all-time colour vision, ensuring important details remain visible even in low-light conditions. Smart human detection further enhances its usefulness by reducing false alerts and focusing on genuine security events.

The built-in two-way audio intercom adds another layer of convenience, allowing users to communicate with visitors, delivery personnel or staff remotely. Storage options are equally flexible, with support for cloud recording as well as microSD cards of upto 256GB.

Alexa compatibility rounds off the package, making it easy to integrate into a connected home setup. Overall, the Consistent 4G CCTV Dome Camera is an easy-to-use and practical surveillance device that delivers useful smart features without adding complexity.

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