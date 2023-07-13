Smart ceiling fans: Add a breath of fresh air

Until now, ceiling fans were seen as boring and outdated pieces of equipment, and their sole purpose was to help move air for our comfort. Even with air conditioning in our homes, their (ceiling fans) role has been to keep the air flow moving.

Cut to present. Recent advancements in technology of modern ceiling fans has given them a makeover – fans are now fashionable, strong, and energy-efficient all at the same time. Notably, brushless direct current (BLDC) fan technology is creating a buzz in the market. These types of fans use permanent magnets for transferring electricity unlike conventional motors that use electromagnetic induction. This means negligible losses in the form of heat along with lesser wear and tear of motor parts, making BLDC fans energy-efficient and durable.

We take a look at two new products in the market.

Orient Electric Aeroquiet

Orient Electric, part of the CK Birla Group, has introduced a complete range of BLDC fans. This reviewer experienced the magic of this new technology first-hand with Aeroquiet, one of the popular models in the company’s Aero Series range of fans. Priced at Rs 10,735 for 1200mm and in White colour (trial unit), Aeroquiet is stylish and attractive in appearance with its curvaceous silhouette and high gloss premium PU finish. It has an integrated design of top and bottom canopy with spindle cover, and a stainless steel decorative rim on the top which adds to its premium look. Easy on the eyes, it can easily match any interior design theme. I would suggest this fan is ideal for your living rooms, drawing rooms, dining areas, or outside areas.

Probing further, this BLDC fan features advanced aerodynamic profiled blade design which ensures maximum air throw while ensuring silent operation. It has a 100% rust-free blade made of high-grade glass filled compounded ABS which provides strength to the blades. It comes with a sturdy 18-pole heavy motor with double ball bearing for smooth and silent operation.

I liked the Aeroquiet for its quiet operation, it ensures a good air throw for a decent sized room. Moreover, it is remote-controlled hence one can switch on/off without moving around. It also gives a lot of freedom in selecting the wind speeds.

The entire installation is hassle-free too. I can confidently say Aeroquiet is a great way to keep cool during the hot and humid days. It generates a soft wind that can help you chill down without turning on the air conditioner, saving you money.

Hindware Fumi Ceiling Fan

This is a modern, high-performing fan that combines a sturdy design with energy efficiency. The ceiling fan is equipped with an efficient BLDC motor that consumes a mere 34 watts of energy; as per company officials, this results in 60% less power consumption than ordinary fans. The fan also offers a long run time on the inverter too with zero humming sound even at 360 RPM.

Its 1200mm aerodynamic blades ensure widespread air circulation in all corners of the room, keeping the surroundings fresh and comfortable even during the hottest days. The remote operation makes this ceiling fan even more convenient for usage, it enables you to control the fan speed from 1 to 5 and lets you switch to the Turbo speed mode when needed. For added ease the fan also has a sleep timer set up ranging from 1, 2, 4,6 to 8 hours.

Additionally, it features two different modes for fresh and constant air circulation such as the Breeze mode — designed to simulate the natural outdoor breeze by creating a variable airflow pattern and the Reverse mode which allows the fan to change the direction of its blades, from clockwise to counter-clockwise rotation or vice versa. Not only this, the fan also comes with a 3-year warranty on manufacturing defects and free installation.