The Indian government is expected to give major relief to messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and others as far as the SIM-binding directive is concerned. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to push the deadline for implementing the SIM-binding directives to December 31, 2026, and the reason behind this is significant technical challenges faced by messenger platforms, like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others.

The original directive, which was issued in November 2025, required all app-based messaging services using phone numbers to verify their users periodically. This was done in order to ensure that these messenger accounts were used by the respective phone numbers.

Companies were initially given 90 days to comply (by the end of February 2026) and 120 days to submit compliance reports. The move was aimed at curbing cyber fraud, especially fraudulent activities originating from abroad using Indian telecom identifiers.

Messaging firms cite technical reasons for delay in deadline

The messenger platforms, however, cited major technical hurdles, including testing requirements, operating system-level changes, and coordination with Apple and Google for Android and iOS implementations.

A senior DoT official said on Sunday, “We will extend the compliance deadlines as companies have run into technical challenges, including testing and operating system updates. Firms have sought additional time to address these issues. The compliance will happen in a phased manner. Android is likely to comply first, while iOS faces certain technical constraints for which Apple is working on a solution. These are expected to be resolved by December.”

Phased implementation of SIM-binding expected

With the extended deadline, the app developers now expect a phased rollout. Sources indicate that Android versions may achieve compliance earlier due to the open-source nature of the platform. iOS platforms could require more time due to platform-specific limitations. Meta (WhatsApp’s parent company) has already begun beta testing SIM-binding features on Android and is actively working with the DoT.

Similarly, WhatsApp rival Arattai, managed by Zoho, confirmed that it is working closely with the government. “We have received additional clarifications from the DoT and are incorporating those directions into our update. They have granted us a grace period,” said Jeri John, Global Product Head at Arattai.

The directive also mandates that web versions of these apps must automatically log out every six hours, requiring users to re-authenticate via QR code.

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Once implemented, the SIM-binding policy could help the government to limit the misuse of a phone number and its WhatsApp account by threat actors. The safety feature, however, is difficult to implement without proper testing and the extended timeline gives these platforms more breathing room to adapt to the changes smoothly.