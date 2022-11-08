Signal gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Stories feature; here’s how to use it

Privacy-focused messaging platform, Signal has rolled out a new feature which will let users share stories with their contacts. With this feature, stories that will be created on Signal will be automatically erased after 24 hours, much like Snapchat and Instagram, with users given the option to delete them earlier if they like. This feature has been rolled out for iOS and Android users where users will have to use the latest version of the app.

In order to use this feature, you need to go to the app settings and turn on the “stories” function there to activate it. Contrary to WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat, the stories function may be disabled on Signal by default, according to the company.

The app comes with a feature that enables users to share stories with all of their contacts, even those with whom they have had one-on-one discussions but who are not in their contact list. This is useful for individuals who wish to reach a bigger audience.

The messaging app also enables users to share stories with a small group of people and track who has read them. Anyone in the group can see and respond to a story that is shared in a group chat. Additionally, users can see if a non-member of the group has seen their story.

If you want to make your own story, you can either use an ordinary camera to capture a photo or a video, or you can go to the stories page and do the same. You can add text, doodling, emoji, and the blur effect once your narrative is complete.

You will have the ability to opt out of the function by turning it off in the settings menu if you’re the kind of person who isn’t really enthused about Signal’s new addition. You won’t be able to view other people’s stories or have the chance to write your own if you do this. When this mode is used, the app will totally eliminate the stories UI.