There is a major reshuffle in leadership at Adobe Inc, as the software giant’s Indian-origin CEO Shantanu Narayen has stepped down from his role. The 62-year-old executive, who has been at the helm of Adobe since December 2007, will transition to Chair of the Board to oversee a seamless handover and support the company’s ongoing strategy in the AI era. Narayen’s departure marks one of the most successful CEO tenures in Silicon Valley. Under his leadership, Adobe changed its direction from boxed software to a subscription-based cloud ecosystem, with products like Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud driving consistent revenue growth and elevating the company’s market capitalisation significantly.

The news of his retirement surfaced alongside Adobe’s fiscal Q1 earnings report. The company is yet to find an official replacement for Narayen, but is expected to come up with an announcement soon.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to recognise Shantanu’s contributions as CEO and architect of Adobe’s transformation over the past 18 years, and for positioning Adobe for success in the AI-driven era,” said Frank Calderoni, Lead Independent Director of Adobe in a offical statement. “As we take the next step in succession planning, we are focused on selecting the right leader for this next exciting chapter of the company’s growth and are grateful for Shantanu’s continued leadership as CEO to ensure a smooth transition,” he added.

Shantanu Narayen: A journey from Hyderabad to Silicon Valley

Narayen was born in Hyderabad, India, in 1963, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Osmania University, followed by an engineering degree from IIT Bombay and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. He joined Adobe in 1998 after stints at Apple and other tech firms, quickly rising through the ranks before succeeding Bruce Chizen as the company’s CEO.

Narayen’s 18-year leadership transformed Adobe into a cloud-first, AI-powered enterprise. Some of the key milestones at Adobe under his leadership include the full transition to SaaS, major acquisitions, and the rapid integration of generative AI features across flagship products like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Firefly.

In an era of AI where generative AI tools have given more power to common users, Narayen’s strategic vision led Adobe to be a leader in both creative tools and enterprise digital marketing solutions infused with AI tools.

While Narayen steps down from the role of CEO and ascends to the position of Chair of the Board to oversee a smooth transition, the company has launched a formal search for the next CEO, considering both internal executives and external candidates.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praises Shantanu Narayen’s legacy

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to social media to honour Narayen’s legacy, especially as a fellow Indian-origin tech leader. Nadella called Narayen’s run at Adobe a legendary one, stating in his post, “Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You’ve built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what’s possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere. What has always stood out to me is the empathy you’ve brought to the creative process and the example you’ve set as a leader. Grateful for your friendship, mentorship, and for all you’ve done for Adobe and for our industry.”