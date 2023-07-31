Screen Time limits fail on Apple devices, lets kids to spend more time

Are you used to controlling the time that your child spends on their Apple devices but somehow found them to be spending a “worrisome: amount of time there lately? This might be because of a bug that is preventing Screen Time limits from saving correctly. This is set through the Family Sharing system, and for months it has failed to correctly set it. This bug was reportedly spotted by the Wall Street Journal. As per reports, this issue was supposed to be fixed way back in May. However, the problem continues to persist.

This Family Sharing system from Apple allows the parents to utilise the Screen Time feature, which allows them to set time limits and monitor their children’s usage on the device. According to reports, there is another feature called Downtime that can be used to clock access to the entire device. This feature has been failing to save correctly. In one of the cases that was reported, a user had to set the Downtime feature thrice before it functioned properly. Failure of such a feature resulted in children having more access to the devices.

Reports suggest that the tech giant has confirmed this issue and has affirmed that they are hard at work on solutions. However, Apple has not confirmed a timeline.

Apple has provided parental controls so that parents can restrict screen time on their child’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Parents can restrict and block specific apps and features on their child’s device. They can further set the setting in such a way that it will manage explicit content, purchases and downloads, and privacy.

In order to set these “Content and Privacy Restrictions,” one needs to open their settings and tap on Screen Time. After this, turn on Screen Time and then click on it again. The parent is then required to choose between “This is My [Device]” or “This is My Child’s [Device].” Further, if you wish that no one else among your family should be able to change the settings, you can set a Screen Time Passcode as well.

