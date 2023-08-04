Scared about your information appearing online? Worry not, Google got you covered with “this”

In its spree of rolling out new features, Google is here with another addition. While most of us tend to worry about how much of our information is available in the digital space, this is when concerns blanket us and we flicker to find ways to remove it. It looks like Google is here to help us all out. Finding and removing your contact information from Google’s search results has become much simpler now. In order to provide you the chance to examine and request the removal of your address, phone number, or email from Search, the tech giant will now notify you when it discovers them online.

All of this is controlled by Google’s dashboard for “results about you” on mobile and the web, which it originally introduced in September. With the upgrade, finding your information on Google no longer requires you to do the actual search yourself. The dashboard will immediately pull up websites that contain any matches once you enter your personal information, allowing you to check each page it appears on and then make a request to have it removed.

This feature stands to be quite helpful, as until now users had to manually search for their information and make requests for its removal.

