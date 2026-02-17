On the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, India’s homegrown AI startup, Sarvam AI, took the opportunity to unveil its smart glass product, called Sarvam Kaze. Sarvam AI’s Co-founder, Pratyush Kumar, took to social media to announce the product features and also the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first person to try Sarvam Kaze.

Pitched as India’s indigenous AI-powered wearable glasses, the sleek, spectacles-style device built and powered by Indian AI marks a major milestone in the country’s push for self-reliant artificial intelligence technology. The Kaze will enter the highly contested category of smart glasses, where Meta’s AI glasses currently dominate the scene.

Sarvam Kaze showcased at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Kumar announced the launch directly from the summit floor via social media, calling it a bold step into hardware. “Drop 12/14: Models, products, impact — today something different, very different. Launching Sarvam Kaze, our foray into getting our models into your hands with our devices — designed and built here in India!” he posted.

Highlighting the historic moment, Kumar added, “The first person to try them? The Prime Minister.”

In subsequent posts, he explained the revolutionary nature of the product, “Sarvam Kaze moves intelligence from the screen to the real world. You wear it. It listens, understands, responds, and captures what you see. And you can build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform. This is a whole new world to build for.”

Designed in India, built in India, fitted with AI from India. All in your hands this May. Zoom in. pic.twitter.com/uMlAE02tTS — Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar) February 17, 2026

Kumar further highlighted its indigenous credentials, stating, “Designed in India, built in India, fitted with AI from India. All in your hands this May.”

Sarvam Kaze features advanced AI features

Unlike conventional AI tools that depend on smartphones or laptops, Sarvam Kaze brings real-time voice and visual intelligence directly into the physical world. Users can interact hands-free, receive instant responses, and even develop specialised applications on the Sarvam platform.

Sarvam AI plans to roll out a chat feature for the device later this week, with full commercial availability scheduled for May 2026.

The glasses are powered by Sarvam’s homegrown foundational models tailored for Indian languages and use cases, including voice interfaces, document processing, and citizen services. Recent product launches from the Bengaluru-based startup include Sarvam Akshar for document digitisation, Sarvam Studio for multilingual content creation, and Saaras V3, a high-performance speech recognition model.