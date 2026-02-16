Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI, has furthered the concept of sovereign AI infrastructure with Sarvam Edge. Presented as an innovative on-device AI platform that enables advanced speech recognition, translation, and text-to-speech capabilities to run entirely offline on everyday smartphones and laptops, this model challenges advanced LLMs like Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT for a more integral AI service.

In keeping with India’s ambitions to develop a sovereign AI model, Sarvam Edge shifts AI inference from cloud servers to local consumer hardware, eliminating the need for constant internet connectivity. An on-device AI model has been called for by India’s tech gurus and policy makers for reducing reliance on more resource-intensive Large Language Model (LLM), which usually rely on ecologically impactful data centers. Sarvam Edge bypasses other key factors like network dependency, latency, per-query costs, and data privacy concerns – issues that are of concern with server-based LLMs.

What’s even better is that this AI model will work in areas with no network availability, thus ensuring smarter services in challenging areas.

Sarvam Edge: Core features and language support

Sarvam Edge powers three main functions through compact, optimised models:

Multilingual speech recognition: Real-time transcription with automatic language detection, processing speech faster than live audio input.

Text-to-Speech (Speech synthesis): Natural-sounding voice output.

Multilingual translation: Near-instant bidirectional translation.

Sarvam Edge supports 10 major Indian languages for speech recognition and text-to-speech, while translation covers 11 languages (including English) across 110 language pairs. Sarvam AI says that the models are unified and efficient, designed to compress well without sacrificing performance. This shall ensure low memory usage and fast response times on modern mobile processors and laptops, with no requirement for specialised hardware.

Performance highlights include real-time processing speeds (e.g., over 40 tokens per second in demos on a MacBook Pro) with peak memory below 10GB in some cases, demonstrating viability on current consumer devices.

Sarvam Edge to make AI faster, more private

Sarvam AI says that Sarvam Edge will democratise intelligence on devices, making AI faster, more private, and accessible everywhere. Co-founder Pratyush Kumar announced the launch on X, stating, “Drop 10/14: Announcing Sarvam Edge, our dedicated effort to bring intelligence to run offline and on-device. Our goal is to make AI that is efficient, private, and accessible everywhere.”

ALSO READ KPMG Australia partner fined for cheating AI ethics training exam using AI

The platform is being developed in collaboration with leading global device manufacturers, aligning model design with hardware capabilities to push on-device AI forward.

Potential applications for an onboard AI model like Sarvam Edge include education (offline tutors), accessibility (real-time voice assistance), finance (secure local processing), productivity tools, and voice-driven apps, particularly valuable in rural or low-connectivity regions of India.