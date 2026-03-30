After establishing its presence at the recently hosted India AI Impact Summit 2026, Indian AI startup, Sarvam AI, has unveiled a new dedicated vertical called Chanakya. The goal of Chanakya is to deliver highly secure and reliable AI solutions for enterprises, government institutions, and sectors where security and performance are non-negotiable. Think of it as a secure, Palantir-like AI stack designed for government and high-stakes enterprise use cases.

Named after the famed ancient Indian strategist Chanakya, the new vertical focuses on building applied AI systems for “problems of national consequence.” It targets regulated industries and strategic sectors that cannot rely on public cloud infrastructure or standard consumer-grade AI tools.

Chanakya to focus on reliability and security

According to Sarvam AI, Chanakya will support on-premise deployments in air-gapped environments, multi-modal data processing (text, images, and more), and production-grade agentic workflows where failure is not an option. The systems developed under this vertical will have “dual use,” serving both complex enterprise needs and strategic national applications.

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In a press statement, Sarvam AI stated, “Chanakya is designed to analyse multiple types of data, including text and images, and autonomously run AI workflows reliably in real-world, high-stakes scenarios.”

The release of Chanakya introduces Sarvam’s strategic shift from consumer-facing tools toward deeper enterprise and government deployments. The company has spent the past year quietly building full-stack AI capabilities tailored for high-security environments, now being formalised under the Chanakya banner.

Why Chanakya is crucial to India’s AI plans

The move comes at a time when India is pushing for sovereign AI capabilities to reduce its dependence on foreign models and infrastructure. Unlike OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, the induction of Chanakya positions Sarvam AI to play a bigger role in critical sectors such as governance, defence, public health, agriculture, and regulated industries, which demand strict data privacy and operational reliability.

With Chanakya, Sarvam AI is betting big on the growing demand for secure, locally relevant AI solutions that can operate effectively and efficiently in India’s unique regulatory and infrastructural environment.

Founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam AI has quickly emerged as one of India’s leading homegrown AI companies. It has previously introduced models and products such as Sarvam Vision, Sarvam Dub, and AI-powered smart glasses. The company is also reportedly in advanced talks to raise $250–300 million from major investors, including Nvidia, HCLTech, and Accel.