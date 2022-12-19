Saregama Carvaan Mobile: For folks who can’t live without music

Saregama (formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India) has carved a niche for itself in the marketplace with its Carvaan portable digital audio player lineup that promises a lean-back listening experience with pre-loaded songs. Cut to present. It has now come out with Carvaan Mobile, a good-looking keypad phone with 1,500 pre-loaded songs, powerful speakers, long lasting battery, dual SIM, FM, powerful LED torch and a host of other features. It is a utility-based product that not only serves functional needs but also gives an added feature of pre-loaded songs which is unheard of in the phone market.

Carvaan Mobile comes in two screen sizes — 2.4-inch and 1.8-inch— priced at Rs 2,490 and Rs 1,990 respectively. There are three classy colours to pick from – Emerald Green, Classic Black, and Royal Blue. It comes loaded with MediaTek processor which gives the phone brisk processing power and a fine user experience, plus there is a one-year warranty too.

Pre-loaded songs are organised based on artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and many others, moods like happy, sad, etc for seamless and hassle-free selection of songs by the users. No internet is required to play the songs.

Some of the other features include digital camera, Aux out, multi-language support, voice & call recording, 8GB memory card with 2GB free space for any personal music collection, videos or images.

SPECIFICATIONS