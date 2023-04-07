Samsung’s trade secrets have reportedly leaked because employees shared a bit too much info with ChatGPT

Samsung engineers at its semiconductor arm unintentionally leaked confidential data, including source code and internal meeting notes, while using ChatGPT, to help them with their tasks.

According to a TechRadar news report, the company asked engineers to use ChatGPT to fix errors in their source code. In the process, the employees inadvertently fed the AI with confidential data including source code of company’s new program and internal meeting data related to their hardware. Since ChatGPT retains input data to work on itself and further improve itself, these critical data of Samsung is now at the disposal of OpenAI, in case.

This is reportedly third such case in less than a month. In one of the cases, an employee asked ChatGPT to run test for identifying faults in chips. In another case, an employee used ChatGPT to turn the meeting notes into a presentation.

To avoid such incidents in future, Samsung is now readying its own inhouse AI meant strictly for internal use by its employees. However, it will have a limitation of prompts limited to 1024 bytes in size.

Samsung Electronics has warned its employees about the risks of leaking confidential information. This is especially important in the semiconductor industry, where competition is intense. If such data gets leaked, it could be disastrous for the company. Information shared on ChatGPT or similar AI chatbot gets stored on servers and is impossible to retrieve.

The incidents highlight the risk involved in the use of AI and necessary cautions that should be taken whilst using it. There were reports last month that ChatGPT users were seeing unknown conversations on their chat windows highlighting the privacy concerns around AI.

ChatGPT last month also saw an outage during which some users reported that their past chat went missing from their chat windows. OpenAI later informed that it was caused due to a bug which has been patched by the company.