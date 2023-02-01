Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus bring crucial updates to a familiar package

Samsung launched a trio of Galaxy S23 series phones at its global Unpacked 2023 event today. We’ve covered the top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra in detail and here, we’ll take a closer look at the relatively more mainstream Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. There are some crucial changes to be excited about but on the whole, they seem very familiar at least as far as paper specs go. The phones are launching simultaneously in India, though we’re yet to get confirmation on exact pricing. In the US, the Galaxy S23 will start at $799 and the Galaxy S23 Plus at $999.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus specs and features

The two biggest takeaways are the choice of chipset and battery size. Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, here too we’re getting the exclusive “Snapdragon for Galaxy” promising improved graphics and AI smarts over the outgoing S22 and S22 Plus. The theoretically more efficient chip paired with slightly bigger batteries (4,700mAh in the S23 Plus and 3,900mAh in the S23) should presumably entail better longevity on these phones.

The design, too, has received a slight tweak in this generation with Samsung doing away with its earlier “contour-cut” aesthetic in favour of floating cameras more in line with the S23 Ultra. The S22 and S22 Plus are a bit curvier as well, though overall dimensions haven’t changed even a tiny bit. The S23 is still a 6.1-inch phone that weighs around 168g while the S23 Plus is 6.6-inch and weighs 196g. Samsung is using newer and more sustainable build materials including Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the S22 and S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus on the left, Galaxy S23 on the right

The rear camera setup seems to be a do-over from last year with a 50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide, and 10 MP 3x telephoto, though Samsung is touting improved low-light performance including dedicated photo and hyperlapse video modes for astrophotography. The front camera has been upgraded to a new 12MP sensor bringing potentially better selfie taking capabilities –videos included— when lighting is less than ideal.

Both phones have screens with 1080p resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. They run Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The Galaxy S23 comes with 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB while the Galaxy S23 Plus comes with 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB. The S23 Plus supports up to 45W fast wired charging. The S23 tops out at 25W. You get wireless charging in both phones along with IP68-certification, 5G and ultrasonic fingerprint reader for biometrics. The S23 and S23 Plus will be available in four colours— phantom black, cream, green, and lavender.