Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 offers make buying its latest foldables bit more affordable: Know details

Foldable smartphones look appealing but they are still considered to be a premium product and their prices reflect that. However, Samsung is giving a chance to buy its latest foldable phones- the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5- at reduced prices. The company is offering a limited time period discount on its latest foldable smartphones. This is for the India market.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) is now available for a net effective price of Rs 1,38,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5(256GB) is available for Rs 85,999. These prices are down from the original prices of Rs 1,64,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. These offers are live for a limited period in India.

The discounts are available through bank cashback, upgrade bonus offers and a 9-month zero-interest EMI option. Customers can also avail of a no-cost EMI option with an upgrade bonus of Rs 11,000.

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 offer details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be bought through a bank cashback offer of Rs 7000 as well as an upgrade bonus of Rs 7000. This takes the total discount amount to Rs 14000. Additionally, customers can also avail a 9-month zero interest EMI. These offers are available through HDFC Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be purchased at a bank cashback and upgrade bonus of Rs 7000 and Rs 9000 respectively, taking total benefits to Rs 16000. Additionally, customers can also avail a 9-month zero interest EMI. These offers are available through HDFC Bank credit cards.

Those planning to buy Galaxy Z Flip 5 by upgrading their existing smartphones can get Rs 9000 bonus if they do not go for EMIs. Customers who want to upgrade and also avail no-cost EMI will get upgrade bonus of Rs 7000 and 24-month no cost EMI.

The upgrade bonus for Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Rs 11000 if buyers do not go for EMIs. Customers who want to upgrade and also avail no-cost EMI will get upgrade bonus of Rs 9000 and 24-month no cost EMI.

These offers are also available on the 512 GB variant of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the 512 GB and 1 TB variants of Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung announced the sales commencement of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India recently. These smartphones are available on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and retail outlets.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are both powered by Qualcomm’s “Galaxy-exclusive” Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 software with Android 13.

