Samsung’s Galaxy A14 is cheapest phone in India to come with 4-year-long software support from company

Samsung has launched the budget Galaxy A14 4G phone in India. The new model is essentially a watered-down Galaxy A14 5G. Just like the 5G version, Samsung is committing to deliver 2 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates with the Galaxy A14 4G also making it one of, if not the most affordable phone in India to get such extended support from the company. There are other niceties too including a 5,000mAh battery and 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G— price in India, availability, offers

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A version with double the storage will set buyers back by Rs 14,999. The phone will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, website, and other online players. As an introductory offer, the company is giving Rs 1,000 cashback on purchases made using select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G— specs, features, and everything to know

Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. You get a waterdrop-style notch in this phone. This houses a 13MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box and is guaranteed to get four years of security and two major OS upgrades by Samsung.

On the photography front, Galaxy A14 has a 50MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. The phone relies on a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, though you do not get any charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G versus Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in comparison has a 6.6-inch LCD display with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate (with waterdrop-style notch). It is powered by an Exynos 1330 processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box.

On the photography front, Galaxy A14 5G has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is same as the 4G model.