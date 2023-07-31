Samsung working on new Galaxy Ring wearable; mass production to reportedly start in August

Samsung just few days back held its year’s biggest Galaxy Unpacked event wherein it unveiled the new Galaxy foldable phones along with new range of wearable smartwatches. It now seems that the South Korean giant is gearing up to make its way through a new section of wearables- rings. According to a recent online report, Samsung is working on a new wearable device dubbed as Galaxy Ring.

According to a Sammobile report, the development of the device is close to its completion and it could enter mass production in August. The report further adds that if the mass production begins in August then there are high chances that it may not release before 2024.

The Galaxy ring is designed to track health data and provide detailed insights through an app. The report suggests that the company has finished the development process and is now in the process of securing the necessary components. While the company is yet to settle down on a date for manufacture, it is expected to start sometime in August this year.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to be released in 2024, after it has received medical clearances. A report from The Elec suggests that the Ring could launch in 2024 at the earliest. “Even if Samsung Electronics starts product development in September and finishes development by April next year, it will take an additional 10 to 12 months to obtain medical device approval,” the report quotes an industry insider.

The ongoing rumours suggest that the ring can track heart rate, sleep quality, and other vital health signs. The filed patents of the suggest it could have ECG and PPG sensors. PPG sensors are used to measure volumetric variations of blood circulation. The Galaxy Ring is also said to come with smart home integration which means wearers may be able to control their connected smart devices from their ring.

The Galaxy Ring is part of Samsung’s efforts to expand its wearables portfolio. The company already offers a range of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and earbuds. The Galaxy Ring will compete with likes of Oura Ring 3, McLear RingPay, Circular Ring and more.

Samsung is not the only company that is working on a smart ring. Other companies, such as Apple and Amazon, are also developing similar devices.

