Samsung working on dust-proof Fold, Flip but it will take time to launch feature

Samsung is working on making its foldable phones dust-resistant, according to a report by the Korean publication Bizwatch and first reported by Android Authority. Dust resistance is a major criticism of foldable phones. The foldable phones, as appealing as they look, have been criticised for their poor immune to dust.

Dust gets trapped between layers of display causing issues like unresponsive touch screens or screen flickering. At times it can even lead to complete failure of the phone.

The report cites a recent press conference by Samsung’s mobile chief, TM Roh, in which he said that the Samsung is “aware of consumer demand for dustproofing” and is therefore “making various efforts to achieve this.” Roh, however, also added that due to the nature of foldables which includes several moving parts, it becomes difficult to dustproof the device. Roh noted that consumers will have to wait a little longer for dust-resistance to come to foldable phones.

Roh’s comments come after rumours peaked that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 would feature dust resistance. However, the final products only have an IPX8 water resistance rating but lack resistance to dust.

Samsung is not the only company working on dust-resistant foldable phones. Huawei and Motorola are also developing dust-resistant foldable phones, and it is likely that other companies will follow suit. Motorola’s Razr phones are currently the only foldable phones to come with dust-resistance rating.

Samsung recently launched its latest foldable phones- Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. These phones are the follow ups of Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 5 that were launched last year. These phones are already available for pre-ordering in India. The starting price of Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Rs 99,999 while for Fold 5 it is Rs 1,54,999.

Along with the foldable phones, Samsung also launched new Galaxy Tab S9 series and new Watch 6 smartwatches. These are also available for pre-orders.

