Samsung Unpacked 2023 Galaxy S23 series launch event LIVE updates: How to watch, what to expect, other details

Samsung Unpacked 2023 event LIVE news updates: It’s D-day. Samsung is set to launch a slew of new hardware from brand-new Galaxy S, aka Galaxy S23 series phones to laptops, aka Galaxy Book 3 lineup at Unpacked event today (February 1, 2023). This will be the South Korean major’s first in-person event in three years. Samsung is promising “a new era of Galaxy innovation” at Unpacked, adding that “the new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience.” That is obviously marketing hyberbole, still there’s always considerable buzz and excitement around these launch events even though much of the hardware that we’re going to see has already been leaked to death online.

Samsung Unpacked 2023 event: How to watch livestream

Samsung is holding an on-ground event in San Francisco to launch the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 lineup.

The keynote will be livestreamed and available to watch online starting at 10am PT (11:3PM in India) across Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live from the video embeded below.

Samsung Unpacked 2023 event: What to expect

The showstopper of Samsung’s Unpacked event would most likely be the Galaxy S23 series, particularly the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We are expecting a trio of phones, like last year, aka Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and of course the top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are likely to have more or less the specs and should vary largely on size and battery capacity. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s marquee feature is tipped to be Samsung’s new 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor. Needless to say, the company’s hype-train is going berserk on social media teasing the Galaxy S23 series’ photography capablities that should include improved low-light and zoom performance.

All the three Galaxy S23 series phones are expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. There are rumours that Samsung has worked closely with Qualcomm to bag an “exclusive” overclocked “for Galaxy” version for the Galaxy S23 series and that there’s a big-time focus on gaming this year, espcially with the ultra variant. Samsung merged the Galaxy Note line with the Galaxy S line last year bringing the signature S-Pen stylus to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It won’t be wrong to expect the stylus to get even more useful in this generation.

As for laptops, Samsung is expected to launch a bunch of new ones at Unpacked 2023. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 successors are most likely to happen but this year, Samsung is also rumoured to launch a new 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which could turn out to be the most high-end laptop that it has ever made, taking on the likes of Dell’s premium XPS and Apple’s MacBook Pro models.

Samsung Unpacked 2023 event: Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Book 3 lineup India launch

Samsung has started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 lineup in India already so their India launch is all but confirmed. As for availability and pricing, we are expecting Samsung to announce further details shortly ater Unpacked 2023.

FE Tech Bytes is bringing you every Samsung announcement as it happens from Unpacked 2023 in this LIVE BLOG. Stay tuned for all things Samsung, including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Book 3 lineup, and more.

