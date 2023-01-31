Samsung Unpacked 2023 Galaxy S23 series launch event: How to watch livestream, everything to expect

Samsung Unpacked 2023 event is officially taking place on February 1, 2023. This will be the South Korean major’s first in-person event in three years. New Galaxy S series phones, aka Galaxy S23 series, and laptops, aka Galaxy Book 3 series, are set to be launched for global markets including India during the event. Samsung is promising “a new era of Galaxy innovation” at Unpacked, adding that “the new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience.”

Samsung Unpacked 2023 event: Date, time, and how to watch livestream

Samsung is holding an on-ground event for the first time in three years in San Francisco to launch the upcoming Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book lineup.

The keynote will be livestreamed and available to view for all online starting 10am PT (11:3PM in India) across Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and company’s YouTube channel. You can also watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live from the video embed below.

Samsung Unpacked 2023 event: Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected specs, price

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 series has been leaked to death leading into Unpacked. We’re expecting a trio of phones, aka Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus models are expected to share a lot of specs. The S23 Ultra will meanwhile be the torchbearer for Samsung’s latest and greatest tech in 2023 until the time it’s out with its new batch of foldables, that is.

We can expect all the three phones to have the same core hardware with rumour mills pointing to a customised version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset potentially with an “overclocked” CPU and (made for) Galaxy branding.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will naturally be the biggest of the lot and reportedly come with a 6.8-inch screen. The resolution will likely be 1440p and maximum refresh rate, 120Hz. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are said to come in at 6.1- and 6.6-inch with 1080p resolution. The display of all the three phones in the Galaxy S23 series will reportedly be able to top 1750nits.

All the three phones will reportedly come with a 12MP selfie camera. The S23 and S23 Plus are said to come with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. The s23 Ultra is said to come with four cameras on the back- 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephoto.

The S23 Ultra will reportedly come with a 5,000mAh battery while the S23 and S23 Plus are said to come with a 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh battery. The ultra and plus models will reportedly support up to 45W fast wired charging (and wireless charging) while the S23 is said to go only up to 25W. Memory configuration-wise, the S23 Ultra is said come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The S23 and S23 Plus are said to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The S23 is tipped to start at Rs 79,999 in India, while the S23 Plus is said to start at Rs 89,999. The S23 Ultra will be reportedly start at Rs 1,14,999.

Samsung Unpacked 2023 event: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series expected specs, price

The Galaxy Book 3 lineup is expected to spawn as many as five models across price points and form factors. Four of these, aka Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will be follow-up to existing Galaxy Book 2 series models. The fifth model, the long rumoured Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, will apparently be Samsung’s most powerful laptop to date with sleek design and top-shelf hardware. You can read more about these purported models here.