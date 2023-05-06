Samsung to soon launch Galaxy S23 in ‘this’ new colour: Details inside

Samsung Galaxy S23 will soon be available in new fifth colour option, the company has announced. The S23 comes in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender and later this week, buyers will be able to get it in “lime”. Galaxy S23 lime variant is available in select regions— already— mostly as an online-exclusive but Samsung hasn’t explicitly mentioned if that would the case in India as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Specs, features and more

The update, as expected, is cosmetic which is to say the underlying hardware and pricing remain unchanged. Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India starts at Rs 74,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with double the storage will set you back by Rs 79,999. For the price, you get a 6.1-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood. Powering the package is a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast wired and wireless charging.

The S23 has a trio of sensors on the back with 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 has a body made of glass and metal. The phone is IP68 rated and has an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Running the show is Samsung’s One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus colour options

The S23 Plus, which is essentially the same phone with slightly bigger screen and battery capacity (with faster charging), comes in Phantom Black, Cream and Lavender. The lime colour seems exclusive to the S23 at the time of writing which is to say you can’t get the S23 Plus in that option just yet.