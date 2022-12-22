Samsung to not launch Galaxy A74 as company reportedly scraps A7X series

Samsung Galaxy A5x may finally get its chance to lead the company’s A series. Samsung may not launch the Galaxy A74 as the company,reportedly, plans to scrap the A7x lineup of phones.

According to a report from Galaxyclub, it is unlikely that Samsung will launch Galaxy A7x making the Galaxy A54 the absolute topmodel in the A series. The Galaxy A54 is expected to launch in February 2023. The same report highlights that there have been no rumours or leaks related to Galaxy A74. This is because the company is probably making no developments on the phone. Samsung phones appear in leaks and renders usually a few months ahead of their launch. Other upcoming Galaxy phones like Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54,Galaxy A145G and likewise more have frequently shown up in leaks but there has been no news on A74 yet hinting that the company scrapped the series in real.

With no A7x series, Galaxy A54 will become the costliest mid-budgetphone from Samsung. The Galaxy A54 is said to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, support 120Hz refresh rate, and bear an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra wide camera. It could have a 32MP selfie camera. The company is also expected to add a faster processor to it- Exynos1380 which is equipped with four CPU cores and features Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone is rumoured to get a backing of 5100mAh battery. Samsung is said to also drop the SamsungGalaxy S22 FE or the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, thus, leaving a huge gap between the A series and premium S series of phones. While people could see this as a disappointing move, chances are that Samsung could fill this gap by introducing a phone that sits perfectly between the two extreme price points.

