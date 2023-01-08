Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series 5G phone with 120Hz display, OIS camera in India on January 18

Samsung is gearing to launch a new Galaxy A-series 5G smartphone in India on January 18, 2023. The name of the phone hasn’t been revealed yet but the product’s microsite shares some key specs as well as design scheme of the upcoming Galaxy A phone. This phone will come hot on the heels of the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e, both of which were launched in the country in December 2022.

The unannounced Galaxy A phone being teased for launch appears to be built around the same template as the recently launched Galaxy A14 5G though one big difference between the two is the screen refresh rate. The Galaxy A14 has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A phone coming to India also has the same screen size and resolution (6.6-inch 1080p, though we don’t know anything about the panel type yet) but it will come with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. This phone will also get a waterdrop-style notch, same as the Galaxy A14 5G.

Rest of the specs being teased are a little vaguer. The upcoming Galaxy A series phone is said to come with 2-day battery life and triple rear cameras with “no shake” which is Samsung’s marketing speak for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone appears to be running Android 13-based One UI (version 5) replete with hallmark Samsung features like DeX mode and Samsung Pay. You’ll also get up to 8GB of RAM in this phone and a choice of three colours including black, burgundy, and green.

The Galaxy A14 5G, for some more context, comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main and two 2MP camera, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.