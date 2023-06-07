Samsung will launch its next generation foldable devices, presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, at Galaxy Unpacked in late July 2023, the South Korean major announced today. The Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be unveiled at an on-ground event in Seoul.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics said in a prepared statement. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 details

Eagle-eyed readers will be quick to note that this year’s Galaxy Unpacked is taking place earlier than usual, much in line with what rumour mills have also been hinting at. Samsung usually does this in August.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are undoubtedly two of the most highly anticipated devices from Samsung this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch cover screen. The foldable is expected to cram an improved hinge mechanism that will make the device more durable, surely, but it is also said to have a design that would make it gapless. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 3.4-inch cover display and a similar water-drop hinge.

Here’s what Samsung has to say about its next gen foldable devices ahead of launch:

“With the next generation of its foldable series offering enhanced devices based on years of R&D and investment, Samsung aims to further drive widespread adoption of foldable phones and solidify its position as the industry leader and category creator.”

Over the last few years, the company has made sure its devices launch in India at the same time as global markets and something similar will be expected from the Fold 5 and Flip 5 as well.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Other expected announcements

Rumour has it that the Fold 5 and Flip 5 will not be the only devices to launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series that is said to spawn three models: Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is also expected to be unveiled at the event. Finally, Samsung is also expected to launch new earbuds, Galaxy Buds 3, to compete with the likes of Apple’s AirPods. Watch this space for more updates.