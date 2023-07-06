Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 on July 26 at Unpacked Seoul

Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed from Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 04.30 pm IST.

The company has not yet revealed what products will be announced at the event, but rumours have it that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones could be on the way. Other possible announcements include new tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds.

“A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side. Find out more by joining Samsung Electronics on July 26 as we host the very first Unpacked in Seoul, Korea, a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation,” the company said in its press announcement.

Some of the rumoured products that could be announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 are Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Buds 3.

The promotional page shared by the company also teases a foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip 5. The smartphone is expected to bring a lot to the table alike its predecessors. The ongoing rumours suggests Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a larger external display and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside. The battery life and camera performance are also expected to get a bump.

This will be Samsung’s second Unpacked event. The first was held in February wherein the South Korean giant took wraps off its flagship Galaxy S23 series.

