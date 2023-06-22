Samsung to launch Galaxy M34 5G in India before Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch has been confirmed. The phone in question has been listed on e-commerce website Amazon. A video teaser posted on the listing page –also—shows off the Galaxy M34 5G confirming a design that seems largely reminiscent of the existing Galaxy A34 5G with what appears to be an all-plastic body with a triple camera setup on the back. The Galaxy M34 5G could be a watered-down Galaxy A34 5G going by the history of these phones.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the phone’s “expected” spec sheet giving us a rough idea of what could be in store with regards to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. Basis of the leak, the alleged Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will come with a 6.6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED notch display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000Mah battery with 25W fast charging. Running the show will be Android 13, the leak suggests.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is said to come with a triple camera setup on the rear— a combination of 48MP, 8MP, and 5MP sensors. On the front, it is said to come with a 13MP camera.

The tipster further notes that the alleged Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be 8.2mm in thickness and weigh 199g. Memory configurations haven’t been mentioned but it is said the phone might come with UFS2.2 storage. Connectivity options tipped include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launching soon in India landing page goes live on Amazon.



— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 22, 2023

With Samsung officially starting teaser spree for the Galaxy M34 5G, its India launch seems imminent. It should arrive in India before Galaxy Unpacked pegged for late July where it will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices. Watch this space for more details.