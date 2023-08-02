Samsung to launch Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP OIS cam, 6000mAh battery on August 7 at under Rs 17,000

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launch date is out. Samsung, today, announced that its latest F-series phone will be launched in India on August 7. The phone’s dedicated product listing pages on Samsung’s own website and Flipkart meanwhile confirm core specs as well as tentative pricing of the upcoming Galaxy F34 5G.

The Galaxy F34, which will follow hot on the heels of the Galaxy F54, will be a relatively more budget offering with what appears to be a fairly high-end spec sheet. For starters, the phone is confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will boast of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and it will be able to top 1,000nits. Renders shared by the company also confirm that the F34 5G will have a waterdrop-style notch.

The phone is further set to come with a 6,000mAh battery and offer 2-days’ worth of usage on single charge, as per the product’s listing page. For photography, it is set to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised lens. Staple high-end Samsung photography features like nightography and single take will be available alongside fun mode and bevy of Snapchat filters.

The Galaxy F34 will come in a choice of two colours including Electric Black and Mystic Green. It will be sold at a starting price of under Rs 17,000. More details are waited.

We can expect the F34 to fall below the recently launched M34 in terms of positioning. The M34 starts at Rs 16,999 for 6GB/128GB going up to Rs 18,999 for 8GB/128GB with bank offers. It also has a 6.5-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, and 6,000mAh battery.

