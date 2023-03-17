Samsung to launch Galaxy F14 5G in India on March 24 with 6000mAh battery, Exynos 1330, and more

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India launch is slated for March 24, 2023. The South Korean major confirmed the same through both official email and dedicated product listing page, earlier today. The announcement comes a day after the launch of Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G in the country, so clearly, Samsung’s been keeping busy.

Needless to say, the F14 will be a follow-up to last year’s Galaxy F13 and going by the history of these phones, we can expect Samsung to price it in the rough ballpark figure of Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000. The F13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 11,999. Also, there’s a high possibility that the F14 might share a lot of the core specs with the incumbent Galaxy M14 and A14. Some of the specs— and full design— have already been outed by Samsung.

The F14, to begin with, will be a 5G phone and Samsung says it will support 13 5G bands right out the gate. The phone is also billed as the segment’s first with a 5nm chipset, aka Exynos 1330. The F14 will be offered in two RAM variants, at least, i.e., 4GB and 6GB. While the 4GB version will support another 4GB of virtual memory expansion, the 6GB model will be able to use up to 6GB additional.

On the software side of things, we’re looking at One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 (so not the latest One UI 5.1 like the A54 and A34) with a guarantee of 2 major OS and up to 4 years of security updates.

The Galaxy F14 will come with a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel type and refresh rate information aren’t out yet. Rounding off the package will be a 6,000mAh battery— for a claimed 2-day battery life— with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung says the Galaxy F14 5G will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and across select retail outlets. Watch this space for more.