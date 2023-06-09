Samsung to deliver Galaxy F54 5G early to these buyers: Details inside

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G deliveries will start from today itself for buyers who pre-ordered the handset soon after launch. The South Korean major says these “early” deliveries will ensure that “thousands of pre-booked customers get to experience the prowess of Samsung’s most premium Galaxy F series smartphone.” The Galaxy F54 5G was launched in India on June 6 at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specs, features

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. This houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. Running the show is One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. Samsung is guaranteeing 4 major OS and up to 5 years of security updates with the F54 5G.

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 108MP main optically stabilised camera. This is paired to an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging— though you don’t get any charging brick in the box.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Samsung says the phone will be available at an “all-inclusive price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards.” It will be available across Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.